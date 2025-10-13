Three earthquakes recorded off the coast of Madeira since yesterday afternoon

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) recorded, between yesterday afternoon and early Monday morning, three earthquakes off the coast of the Madeira Archipelago.

According to the data, the first tremor, recorded at 5:06 pm, measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale, was recorded southwest of Desertas, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Shortly afterwards, at 5:48 pm, the IPMA recorded another tremor, measuring 1.2, south of Funchal, with its epicenter at a depth of 2 kilometers.

Again near Desertas, this time to the southeast, a new earthquake, of magnitude 1.2, was reported at 2:07 am, at a depth of 25 kilometers.

From Jornal Madeira

