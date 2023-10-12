Situation Worsens in Porto Moniz

This is news that neither the population nor the operators wanted to hear: the flames, which have been raging since last Monday night in Calheta, reached the neighboring municipality, Porto Moniz, this afternoon.

Whether in Santa or Achadas da Cruz, the population is already ‘running’ to try to stop the spread of the fire. Images also come from Ribeira da Janela that illustrate the residents’ concerns.

Now see some images of this fire on the north side of the island.

Miguel Jardim has also sent these photos from the west of the island

