Brake failure as possible cause of tragic van overturn

A brake failure, as it was possible to ascertain, is pointed out as a possible cause for the tragic rollover of a nine-seater van that caused one death this morning.

As it was possible to know, the van was coming down from Estreito de Câmara de Lobos and was going to enter the expressway towards Câmara de Lobos – Ribeira Brava when it got out of control, overturned and turned three times before coming to a stop.

The girl in her 20s who died was imprisoned. The other injured, all in their 20s, were not serious, although two of them were also incarcerated.

It was a group of young people celebrating a birthday of one of them and heading to the village of São Vicente.

From Agora Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...