A woman, in her 20s, died early this morning, around 1 am, following a crash in a nine-seater van.

The accident, which took place on Viaexpresso in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, also caused seven injuries.

On site were the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, Portuguese Red Cross and EMIR.

The PSP took care of the incident and controlled the traffic.

The situation generated a large apparatus in the place.

