São Vicente it’s totally full

São Vicente it's totally fullTobi Hughes·27th August 2022Madeira News The village of São Vicente is completely full, with several thousand people attending Fernando Daniel's concert. Traffic was queuing from Ribeira Brava this evening with thousands heading North for one of Madeira's biggest festivals.