Landslide closes Levada do Moinho

Landslide closes Levada do MoinhoTobi Hughes·10th May 2025Madeira News Levada do Moinho, in Ponta do Sol, is closed for security reasons. The Municipal Civil Protection Service closed the levada due to a landslide that fell on the site.