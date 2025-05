The São Vicente Rally is currently interrupted due to an accident involving the duo Nuno Ferreira and Luís Ribeiro.

During one of the stages of the race, the Renault Clio 4 RS skidded off the road and ended up hitting a worker at a construction site located next to the road where the competition was taking place.

The victim, who had minor injuries, was immediately treated at the scene by emergency services.

From Diário Notícias

