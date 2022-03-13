Madeira Airport now available on Microsoft Flight Simulator

Thanks to Bob for sending me this information.

Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport (LPMA), aka Madeira Airport, is one of the most challenging airports in the world. Its unique design (half the runway is on stilts out over the ocean), variable weather and challenging approach, means that any pilot will need to carefully plan their arrival. You can now experience this with a new release from AmSim who has made the famous airport in Funchal now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

