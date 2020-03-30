The Directorate-General for Health points to 44 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Madeira.

The information is being advanced on the official website of the DGS.

It is recalled that yesterday, IASaúde announced 39 positive cases of Covid-19 in Madeira.

Daniel Caires explained this yesterday.

Difference between the results of Madeira and DGS is due to the fact that DGS accounts for all Madeiran taxpayers who have positive COVID19 on the continent. Madeira’s results refer to all those that are processed in the health institutions of Madeira and Porto Santo