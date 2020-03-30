“The kiosks will continue to sell magazines and newspapers”, Pedro Calado recently assured in Parliament. The vice president added that this will be possible as long as they implement a contingency plan and limit entry to the spaces.

This position is, in practice, contradictory to what President Miguel Albuquerque said at a press conference yesterday. On that occasion, the government official said that the kiosks could only sell newspapers if they delivered them at home.

Pedro Calado, several times, during the work of ALM today, reaffirmed, in a harsh tone, that the executive does not want to limit access to information.

From Diário Notícias