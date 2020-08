Today there is a new positive case to report, so the region now accounts for a cumulative total of 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is a non-resident traveler who tested positive for covid-19 in the context of the testing operation underway at Madeira airport.

There are 35 active cases, of which 34 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport.

From Jornal Madeira