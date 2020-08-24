Madeira will be under Orange warning for hot weather, due to the persistence of very high maximum temperature values, tomorrow and Wednesday.

The warning, the third most serious on a scale of four, is only for the south coast and the mountainous regions of Madeira and are for tomorrow and Wednesday, between 9 am and 6 pm on the 27th (Wednesday), keeping the yellow warning for the north coast and for Porto Santo Island. The persistence of very high values ​​of the maximum temperature.

The IPMA warning opens a moderate to high risk meteorological situation. It is important to keep up to date with the evolution of weather conditions and follow the guidelines of the Regional Civil Protection Service, which will open an alert for the population.

From Jornal Madeira