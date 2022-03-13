QUEUES OF CARS AT GAS STATIONS IN FUNCHAL

As the end of the day approaches and with the announced hike in fuel prices scheduled for tomorrow, queues are forming at filling stations in Funchal

After the announcement of the rise in diesel and gasoline prices for this Monday, with higher-than-normal increases, motorists are already lining up at various gas stations in Funchal and beyond. For example, gas stations in Santo Amaro are full of vehicles to fill up.

I’m glad I managed to fill up this morning without to much of a wait, but I’m sure they have all had a really busy weekend.

