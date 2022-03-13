IPMA raises warning for maritime unrest in Madeira and Porto Santo to red

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has just issued a red warning for maritime unrest on the north coast of Madeira and Porto Santo.

The national meteorological service had already issued an orange warning for the Region and has now raised it to red, corresponding to the extreme risk meteorological situation.

The red warning will be in effect between 12 pm and 3 pm on Monday, March 14, with northwest waves of 7 to 8 meters being forecast, which may reach 12 to 14 meters in maximum height.

The Madeira Archipelago is, until Tuesday, under several meteorological warnings, related to maritime agitation, precipitation, wind, snow and cold weather, caused by the storm ‘Célia’.

