UNLOADING FROM FUNCHALENSE AT THE NORTH PIER OF THE PORT OF FUNCHAL IS A REASON FOR ATTRACTION

The unusual operation of unloading containers in the Port of Funchal, by the freighter Funchalense, has been a reason for great attraction, in Praça CR7.

The ship docked this morning to unload perishables and gas containers.

The strong maritime agitation that has been plaguing the south coast of Madeira since yesterday led the Regional Government to grant special authorization to freighters to unload in the port of Funchal.

Last night, the ship ‘Ponta do Sol’ unloaded live cattle that had been on board for several days and had run out of feed.

From Jornal Madeira

