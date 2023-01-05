‘MADEIRA WINE COKTAILS EXPERIENCE’ ON AVENIDA ARRIAGA

The Institute of Wine, Embroidery and Crafts of Madeira (IVBAM) is hosting this Friday, January 6th, the ‘Madeira Wine Coktails Experience’, next to the stage that is set up on Avenida Arriaga.

This initiative is promoted “considering the importance of holding a promotional event for Madeira Wine, in the regional market, which highlights the versatility of this wine and its perfect suitability for making cocktails, making known new consumption opportunities that Madeira Wine can provide nowadays”, reads a note sent to the newsrooms.

This event is part of the tourist program for the Christmas/New Year festivities, thus allowing it to reach, in addition to the wider target audience, including the tourists who visit us, thus contributing to the enrichment of the Madeira tourist destination.

The program begins at 6 pm, with the tasting of cocktails with Madeira Wine, followed by the presentation of the new promotional video for Madeira Wine at 7:15 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

