The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning, due to the strong maritime unrest, which will be in effect between 3 pm on Monday and 9 am on Wednesday, February 19.

According to the IPMA, this notice is applicable to the North coast of Madeira and also to Porto Santo.

The waves will be from the northwest with 4 to 5 meters, gradually passing to waves from the north.