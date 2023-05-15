THE BIGGEST SUPERYACHT THAT HAS EVER PASSED THROUGH FUNCHAL IS IN PORT TODAY, SOLD FOR 330 MILLION

This Yacht should be leaving at 6.30pm.

The biggest superyacht that has ever visited Madeira is in the port of Funchal today, with the particularity of having been recently sold for 330 million euros.

The 115.1 meter long yacht – larger than the Lobo Marinho, which measures 112 meters – belonged to Jamaican billionaire Michael Lee-Chin and was designed in honor of Ferrari, a brand idolised by the now former owner.

It has eight cabins for 16 people and four more for pilots or other staff members. In the vast offer it offers, a thematic spa with massage room, Himalayan salt sauna, Turkish bath, a cinema room, a winter garden, etc. deserves to be highlighted. The pool is heated.

The superyacht also has a helipad and two 12-metre yachts, in addition to other rescue vessels.

The stopover in Funchal started at 2:30 pm, arriving from Feeport, Grand Bahama. According to APRAM, it leaves the port at 18:30h bound for Gibraltar.

Photos Luis Fernandes

From Jornal Madeira

