Afonso Albuquerque Voice Kids

Afonso Albuquerque Voice KidsTobi Hughes·9th May 2022Madeira News The son of Miguel Albuquerque went through to the next stage of The Voice Kids in the start of season 3. Afonso Albuquerque 11years, sang Thats what friends are for, and chose mentor Carolina Deslandes.