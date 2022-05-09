Afonso Albuquerque Voice Kids

The son of Miguel Albuquerque went through to the next stage of The Voice Kids in the start of season 3.

Afonso Albuquerque 11years, sang Thats what friends are for, and chose mentor Carolina Deslandes.

