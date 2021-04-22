The 57-year-old man who today was found dead in a cell at the Funchal Prison, in Cancela, was serving a prison sentence for murder.

The inmate was sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting the president of the Associação dos Carreiros do Monte in January 2017. (Monte Toboggans)

As DIÁRIO reported at the time, the well-known resident fired several shots that hit the victim in the head, causing him to die immediately.

As far as it was possible to find out, the prisoner had been receiving psychiatric care for some time.

