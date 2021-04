There are 12 new cases of infection in Madeira, the lowest daily number of infections since December 5, 2020.

Regarding the new cases, all of them are locally transmitted, most of them already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

With 18 more cases recovered reporting the Region now counts 266 active cases, of which 22 are imported cases and 244 are locally transmitted.

From Diário Notícias