Reid’s Palace reopens on May 1st in Madeira.

“Reid’s Palace, with an exclusive location on the sea and surrounded by more than 10 hectares of subtropical gardens, marks its reopening, on the 1st of May, with outdoor experiences and new gastronomic concepts”.

Over the next few months, new menus will appear in the Hotel’s various restaurants. For the opening, a new gastronomic concept has already been confirmed for the Pool Terrace. The restaurant next to the pool, which will now offer a menu available between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm, which favors local products and healthy options. Gazpacho Alentejano, Wrap of trout or Rice with swordfish and limpets, will become part of the menu of this restaurant of exclusive location.

Also on the Hotel’s iconic terrace, where on Wednesday and Sunday it is possible to enjoy the traditional afternoon tea, starting at 17:00 every day, it will also be possible to snack and even take dinner. The menu, inspired by Portuguese gastronomy, offers a wide offer that, among many, includes Peixinhos da horta, Caldo verde, creamy barley with seitan and vegetables and Black pork cheeks with rosemary and cane spirit. The menu with 14 signature cocktails will continue to be in force and surprising.

In relation to outdoor experiences, the activities will include a botany workshop that includes a guided tour of the lush gardens of Reid’s Palace, as well as very exclusive gourmet experiences, where there are several proposals. This is the case of “A gourmet love letter” written by Luís Pestana, Executive Chef of the hotel, a tribute to local products and unique delicacies on the island, which you can enjoy in private at a historic table overlooking the Atlantic. Alternatively, we suggest a picnic under the palm trees that offers an appetizing menu that lets your imagination run wild and brings out the best in local products. These experiences will be available to Hotel guests, but also to locals and other visitors to the island.

From Jornal Madeira