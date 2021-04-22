LASO won the 1st Prize of ESTA (European Association of the Industry of Special Road Transport and Cranes) for the transport of wind blades destined for Paul da Serra, through the “tortuous roads” of the island, the company announced.

The event, which took place online today from the United Kingdom, aims to distinguish the company that carried out the largest and most imposing special transport in Europe during the year 2020.

According to a statement from the transport company, “the voting for the award of the award was the responsibility of accredited specialists in large transport, from all over Europe, to whom we also thank the distinction”.

“The Alecrim-Urze Wind Farm project in Paúl da Serra, on the island of Madeira, is back in the spotlight! This involved the transport of 67mts long wind blades on the winding roads of the Portuguese Island of Madeira, including the complicated passage in the tunnels and tight curves in the mountains. Transport this now distinguished by ESTA giving LASO the 1st prize “, highlights the management of LASO.

To conclude the statement, concluded with the slogan ‘we overcome obstacles’, the company thanks all employees, especially the team from the Wind Department, engineers, technicians, fellow drivers and pilots, for the success of the entire operation.

A well deserved prize, and cutting away all the roundabouts on route, was an incredible task.

From Jornal Madeira