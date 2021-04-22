  • Home
  • Apps
  • Licensed Properties
  • About Us
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

A great video of a hike on the Caminho Real 25. São Vicente to Funchal, 38.6km.

There are 6 Royal Routes, one goes round the whole island Caminho Real 23 and there are 5 others that cross the island.

Crossing Madeira as they did in the old days.
%d bloggers like this: