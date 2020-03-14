Thanks to all of you who sent me this info from the GOV. UK website.

The UK Government today advised the British to travel to Madeira and the Azores due to travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an update to travel advice abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it advised “against all trips, except essential ones, to the archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19)” .

London also advised against travel to Italy, Spain and other countries with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

The Regional Government of Madeira today decided to place all passengers landing in the region in quarantine, starting at 00:00 on Sunday.

Hours later, the Regional Health Authority of the Azores decided to take the same measure, but apply it today.

Following the measures announced by the regional governments, the Government of the Republic advised against residents on the Portuguese continent to travel to the Azores and Madeira.

“The Government of the Republic strongly discourages national citizens who are not resident in those archipelagos to fly to the autonomous regions, as it is not possible to ensure their evacuation after the quarantine period”, announced the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in a press release.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 5,700 deaths worldwide and the number of infected people exceeds 151 thousand people, with cases registered in more than 137 countries and territories, including Portugal, with 169 confirmed cases.

In the UK, the death toll has doubled to 21 since Friday, according to the daily balance published today by the British authorities, which recorded 1,140 positive cases in 37,746 people tested.

The British government activated on Thursday the second phase of the Covid-19 pandemic plan to control the spread of the new coronavirus, calling on all people with symptoms to voluntarily isolate themselves for a week.

In the announced measures, the Government prohibits study visits abroad and advises elderly people, more vulnerable to this disease, not to travel on cruises, but did not order a ban on major events or the closure of schools