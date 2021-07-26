Valente Produções, together with Bollywood production company, is looking for extras of all ages, genders and nationalities, for a film that will be shot in Madeira during the month of September.

The producer will carry out a pre-selection casting on August 26th and 27th, at the Madeira Regional Archive, located at Caminho dos Álamos, 35 in Santo António, 9020-064 Funchal. The casting takes place between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, and between 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm, ensuring compliance with the current measures in force to combat the pandemic.

According to Valente Produções, “the only requirement for selection is to be over 18 years old”, and those interested should send an email to antonio.tome@valentep.pt with their contact and name.

From Jornal Madeira