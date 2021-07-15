The Autonomous Region of Madeira registers, today, 26th of July, 15 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, thus counting 10,133 confirmed cases of covid-19, reveals the Regional Directorate of Health in its daily bulletin.

There are seven imported cases (four from the United Kingdom, one from Spain, one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and one from Luxembourg) and eight cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The regional health authority also informs that, this Monday, there are 34 more recovered cases to report, so the RAM already sums 9,825 recovered cases of covid-19.

The region maintains a total of 74 deaths associated with covid-19, after another death was registered on Sunday.

Accounts made are 234 active cases, of which 88 are imported cases and 146 are of local transmission.

From Diário Notícias