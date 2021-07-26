It is on the 28th of July that the Vice-presidency of the Regional Government will release the first results of the XVI General Population Census and VI General Housing Census – Census 2021, an operation that had 99.3% of the population’s responses through of digital channels.

These results are still preliminary, as they are based on counts resulting from the collection process and disclosed before the end of the entire process of processing and validating the information collected.

The release of the final results of the 2021 Census is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2022, but it will still be preceded by a presentation of provisional results, to be released by February of next year.

From Jornal Madeira