Filming of ‘Star Wars’ motivates change in operation on regional roads

The filming of the ‘Star Wars’ production in Madeira starts this weekend in Caniçal and, due to filming, traffic will be interrupted between the 11th and 14th of March (from Saturday to Tuesday) on Regional Road 210 , from Quinta do Lorde to the Baía d’Abra roundabout.

Closing will take place from 4 pm on Saturday until 8 am on Tuesday, March 14.

Given the operational changes that these closures entail, users must comply with the signage installed on site, the guidelines of the Public Security Police and the recommendations of the Filming Organizing Committee.

As reported by Diário Notícias last Wednesday at www.dnoticias.pt and in yesterday’s printed edition of DIÁRIO, various landscapes in Madeira will serve as a backdrop for the new production of the ‘Star Wars’ saga. Filming will take place both on the North coast and on the South coast of the Island.

Several members of the new film’s production team will be in Madeira until the end of March for the collection of images.

