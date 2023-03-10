CONTAINERS WITH MATERIAL FOR THE RECORDINGS OF THE ‘STAR WARS’ SAGA CONTINUE TO ARRIVE AT CANIÇAL

Containers with support material for the recordings of yet another production of the ‘Star Wars’ saga [‘War of the Stars’ in Portuguese] continue to arrive at the Port of Caniçal, which will tour various parts of Madeira from north to south.

It should be recalled that already yesterday Jornal Madeira announced that around 40 containers with equipment for filming this world phenomenon had arrived in the Region.

Among the locations selected for filming are Ribeira da Janela, in Porto Moniz, and Caniçal, with the Regional Directorate of Roads in Madeira issuing, this Monday, a notice informing the closure of some sections.

This will be the case with Estrada Regional 214, which connects Quinta do Lorde to the Baía de Abra roundabout and which will be closed to car traffic between the 11th and 14th of March.

The justification advanced by the guardianship is, precisely, the course of “filming a series with international notoriety and of strategic interest for the Region”.

JM also knows that this large-scale production will contract regional services, namely in terms of security.

