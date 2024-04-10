Thermometers registered 29.7°C in Funchal this Wednesday

The maximum temperature reached 29.7 degrees at the Observatory station, in Funchal, with the Cancela station registering 27.2 degrees Celsius, also this Wednesday, JM found.

These are the two extreme maximum temperatures recorded since 0 am on this day. Also according to records forom IPMA stations in Madeira, Monte (27 °C), Prazeres (25.7 °C) and Santa Catarina (25.4 °C) were other places with high temperatures, hot weather that was not normal for the current period of the year.

As JM revealed in its printed edition yesterday, it is likely that the IPMA will issue yellow warnings for Friday and next weekend, also due to the high temperatures and hot weather to be experienced from this Wednesday onwards.

According to continuous records in Funchal, which have been made since 1865, the highest temperature in the Region was recorded on June 27th of last year, when thermometers reached 39.1 °C at the Quinta Grande station.

From Jornal Madeira

