The kind of weather warnings most of us like. On this side its pretty windy with the hot weather, but thats normal with the leste from Africa.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) places the North, South Coast and Mountainous Regions of Madeira under yellow warning for hot weather from tomorrow.

The alert for high maximum temperature values ​​will be in effect from 9 am on Thursday, April 11th, until 6 pm on Friday, the 12th.

From Diário Notícias

