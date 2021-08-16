The fire that raged this morning at the Rocha Alta site, in Machico, does not threaten homes.

According to the local corporation, there are currently 9 firefighters and 8 other elements of the helicopter team. Remember that the POCIF (Operational Plan for Combating Forest Fires) helicopter is also helping to fight the flames with water discharges.

Remember that the Forestry Police identified, a moment ago, the author of this fire. The individual was operating with an angle grinder and caused this incident, in a place of difficult access. The Judiciary Police has already been called to the scene.

In view of the meteorological conditions in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, where the risk of forest fire is enormous, the Regional Secretariat for Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change warns that it is necessary to exercise prudence and common sense in the use of forest space, avoiding risky behaviors that may endanger people and property.

From Jornal Madeira