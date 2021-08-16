The rockets launched over the weekend in some locations in the region were not authorized by the authorities.

Guarantee given by the Regional Civil Protection Service after Albuquerque hesitated to consider the practice negligent, when the entire Region was under red and orange weather warnings due to hot weather.

The president of the Regional Government claimed not to be aware of this practice, but considered that this should not occur under current climatic conditions.

However, José Dias, president of the SRPC, confirmed that he had knowledge of the release of pop fire but “without any kind of licensing”, he said.

From Diário Notícias