Rain for 3 days is worrying

The head of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) in Madeira points out a forecast for “three days with rain” in a row, which “has not happened for a long time, which is the most worrying thing”. “Orange warnings” may be issued in these periods, which may eventually turn “red” if the values ​​for the amount of rain in the forecasts are confirmed for the next dawn.

The Regional Civil Protection Service alerted the fire brigades and local authorities, and the Municipal Civil Protection Services (SMPC) are on full alert, with prevention teams to combat bad weather.

The rain will start to feel more intense this Sunday, as there is a forecast of “sharp showers at dawn and Sunday morning”, revealed Víctor Prior. For tomorrow afternoon, “a break” in the rain is expected and, on Monday, the showers will “be for almost the whole day”, he added.

However, reveals Víctor Prior, the “most critical period will be during the dawn and morning” of this Sunday. Red Warning, if the periods of rain in the early hours of today and tomorrow will reach high values”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...