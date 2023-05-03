IN MARCH PASSENGER MOVEMENT AT AIRPORTS 41.8% ABOVE THE SAME MONTH OF 2019

The Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM) releases today, based on information from ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, the first data on air transport in RAM for the month of March 2023.

In the month in question, there was a movement of 392.1 thousand passengers at RAM airports, transported in 2 793 aircraft (commercial flights), translating year-on-year variations of 49.5% and 37.0%, respectively. When compared to March 2019 (pre-pandemic period), there was also a 41.8% growth in passenger movement and 33.4% in aircraft movement.

With regard to the accumulated 2023 (from January to March), the variations in aircraft and passenger movements were 44.3% and 67.6%, respectively.

In March 2023, each aircraft (considering those that landed and took off together) carried, on average, around 146 passengers (135 in March 2022), at Madeira airport, while at Porto Santo that figure was around 59 passengers (49 in the same month).

In March 2023, the movement of domestic and international passengers at airports in RAM registered positive year-on-year variations, with domestic traffic growing more (+52.1%) than international traffic (+47.4%). Compared to the same period before the pandemic (2019), domestic traffic increased by 53.4% ​​and international traffic by 33.0%.

At Madeira airport, domestic traffic (54.3%) prevailed over international traffic (45.7% of the total). At Porto Santo Airport there was a predominance of domestic traffic (73.4% of the total).

In this reference month, scheduled flights at RAM airports represented 93.9% of all aircraft handled and 95.5% of passengers (91.9% and 93.1% in the same month, respectively).

In March 2023, the occupancy of aircraft handled at airports in RAM was around 82.6%, with Madeira airport reaching 83.4% and Porto Santo 60.9%. In the same period last year, the occupancy rate was lower, at 78.8%, 79.7% and 58.0%, in the same order.

Between January and March 2023, passengers embarked and disembarked at airports in RAM amounted to 1 044.7 thousand, 47.0% of which corresponded to traffic exclusively between airports located in national territory, which includes inland and domestic connections, and 53.0% to international. Within the scope of the latter, the United Kingdom was the main country of origin and destination of international flights from airports in RAM (36.5%), followed by Germany (21.6%) and France (7.4%).

