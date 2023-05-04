WE CITIZENS! ASKS ABOUT THE NEW SHIPMENT OF SAND TO PRAIA DA CALHETA

A question I have asked and emailed the Câmara of Calheta. The sand was delivered last October, it wouldn’t surprise me if they have used it elsewhere for building…..

The WE, Citizens! criticized, today, the lack of proper lifeguards in the Region, as well as the increasingly scarce sand at Praia da Calheta-

In a note sent to the editorial office, this movement recalled that, in mainland Portugal, some beaches already have these professionals to help bathers, with many having already started the bathing season on the 1st of May, as is the case with the beaches of Costa da Caparica, Cascais and Oeiras and also some in the Algarve.

“Well, here the situation is something/quite different. Those who went to the beaches of the area/west coast, for example, Madalena do Mar or even Praia da Calheta, last weekend and on the Labor Day holiday, did not find lifeguards or some of the equipment that support to bathers on the beaches. But more serious than this was that whoever chose – and went – ​​to the famous Praia da Calheta, in this case they found again a beach that diminishes from year to year and that is gradually replaced by small or medium-sized black stones”, wailed the WE Citizens!.

In the opinion of this movement, given the influx to that beach, the situation should be corrected.

“The beach needs an urgent recharge of yellow sand, if the City Council – and also the competent authorities of the Regional Government – ​​wants to maintain the tourist quality of that space that has more and more attractions (and visitors). However, the promise (or commitment to citizens) of a new recharge of yellow sand is no longer new”, he also shot, recalling that already in June 2021 it was said that an intervention would be carried out next year, that is, in 2022.

“So far, nothing has happened (such as the three-year average). For the most attentive and awake, on October 12, 2022, the announcement of the investment of a new shipment of sand in Praia da Calheta was repeated, which would be deposited in the place before the next bathing season, as he made a point of transmitting, in the height, councilor Aleixo Abreu. In the meantime, another Autumn, Winter has passed and we are now in the middle of Spring, with thousands of tourists and Madeirans once again seeking out the beaches of the Region for a beautiful moment of leisure and, unfortunately, the already repeated new shipment of sand at Praia da Calheta did not take place”, continued the moment.

The WE, Citizens! regrets, therefore, that this bathing season is once again marked by “a beach that already has a little yellow sand and more pebbles”

It is in this sense that he considers that the time has come to ask who is entitled, and in particular the mayor of Calheta, Carlos Teles, but also the Regional Secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, when will the investment in a new loading of yellow sand at Praia da Calheta.

“Is the third time for good? We know that on certain occasions it is very easy to promise, but, on this occasion, it is difficult to deliver!”,

