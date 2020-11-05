It was on the 8th of October that David Alexandre de Oliveira, a 44-year-old man, disappeared.

It was almost a month ago that the family was able to contact him (by phone) for the last time.

David, who resides in Funchal, wore denim shorts and a gray ‘t-shirt’ when he left home.

Her parent reported the disappearance to the police but still has no clue as to where her son might be.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of David Alexandre should contact 925648870 or the police authorities.