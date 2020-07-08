ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING ARRIVES IN THE CITY OF SANTA CRUZ After the two charging points for electric cars installed in the parish of Caniço, today the new charging point started to be installed in the city of Santa Cruz. Visiting the site of the installation, located in Rua da Praia, the Mayor stressed that these are the first steps in the network of loading points that the Municipality intends to implement in all parishes in the municipality. Filipe Sousa recalled that Santa Cruz is the first Portuguese municipality that is an operator that holds a registration for the sale of electricity for electric mobility. This project is part of a much broader plan to adopt new measures of sustainable mobility from an environmental point of view, ensuring the optimization and rational use of energy. The municipality of Santa Cruz wants to be included in environmentally friendly municipalities with its public lighting plan and the municipal network of charging points for electric cars.

EXHIBITION BY SCULPTOR RICARDO VELOZA OPENS AT QUINTA MAGNÓLIA CULTURAL CENTER

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, presides, tomorrow, July 4, 2020, at 16.30 hours, at the Quinta Magnólia Cultural Center, the opening of the “Recomposition” exhibition.

The project aims to make known the work that the sculptor Ricardo Veloza, over the many years, conceived in the most diverse areas of the arts.

It is intended to be a compilation of known works, but above all unknown plastic ballasts that the artist conceived during his life devoted to visual communication.

This exhibition is understood as a combination of diversified works, in the different areas of plastic arts and urban intervention.

The exhibition aims to be a tribute to the master and his extraordinary work spread throughout the Region, but also, above all, to the instigator of the arts, Ricardo Veloza.

The catalogue starts with the theme of Autonomy, moving on to drawing and sculpture, illustration, graphic design, trophies and medals, ending with a piece by the author when he was still a Fine Arts student.

Also on display will be his classic car, the Riley Special.

From July to December 2020 you can visit the exhibition at Quinta Magnólia – Centro Cultural.

Of the public sculptures, the first, in Funchal, was “O messenger” from 1984 and the last the low relief in homage to Harvey Foster, from 2015, and the birthday mark of Liceu Jaime Moniz, in 2019.

There are also pieces in Porto Santo, Prazeres, Chão da Ribeira, São Vicente, Câmara de Lobos and Ribeira Brava.

From Jornal Madeira