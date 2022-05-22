Onion Festival Canico

Onion Festival CanicoTobi Hughes·22nd May 2022Madeira News Last say of the onion festival in Caniço, with entertainment though till midnight. This year the onion crop has not had a good year, with the cold wet weather and the hail in March mainly to blame. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related