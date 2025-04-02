Snow fell over the peaks.

The highest points of Madeira were once again covered in snow and hail this morning.

According to the meteorological station of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, Pico do Areeiro recorded a temperature of -2 degrees at 6:50 am. At Chão do Areeiro, at 6:20 am, the thermometers also pointed to -0.3 degrees.

As the images show, on the morning of this regional holiday, many people decided to head to the mountains in the hope of enjoying the snow and white landscapes. However, the experience did not go as expected for most visitors, who found roads and trails closed.

From Diário Notícias

