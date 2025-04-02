IASAÚDE APP with more than 1,700 downloads in five days

The IASAÚDE mobile application, presented by the Regional Government of Madeira, through the Institute of Health Administration, IP-RAM (IASAÚDE, IP-RAM), registered a promising start with more than 1,700 downloads made in the first five days.

“On average, the platform was installed 348 times per day, with around 61% of downloads on Android devices and 39% on iOS, reflecting the growing interest of SRS-MADEIRA users in the digital service”, he revealed to the press.

In addition to the significant number of downloads, he continues, “the platform has already recorded the delivery of 658 requests for reimbursement of healthcare expenses, demonstrating its practical usefulness and users’ confidence in the digitalization of this service”.

At this stage, he adds, “the application offers essential features such as the delivery of health expenses anywhere, updating of personal data to ensure the speeding up of reimbursement processes and prior scheduling for appointments at decentralized reimbursement points.”

The IASAÚDE APP is a project implemented under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), aiming at the digitalization of the RAM sector, and can be downloaded free of charge through the APP Store or Google Play.

