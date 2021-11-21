“Broken rules” justify an increase in the number of cases in Madeira

The regional secretary, who this afternoon takes stock of the situation, justifies the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

A trend that follows that seen in Europe, but which can still be “avoided” if people adopt conscientious and compliant behavior. Pedro Ramos highlights the measures implemented by the Regional Government, once again on the ‘front line’, and guarantees that the Health Department has “response capacity”.

The government official does not want “the pandemic of the unvaccinated to continue” and urges the entire population to be vaccinated and to collaborate with public health authorities. “The battle against Covid-19 continues.”

From Diário Notícias

