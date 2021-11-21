“Broken rules” justify an increase in the number of cases in Madeira

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The regional secretary, who this afternoon takes stock of the situation, justifies the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

A trend that follows that seen in Europe, but which can still be “avoided” if people adopt conscientious and compliant behavior. Pedro Ramos highlights the measures implemented by the Regional Government, once again on the ‘front line’, and guarantees that the Health Department has “response capacity”.

The government official does not want “the pandemic of the unvaccinated to continue” and urges the entire population to be vaccinated and to collaborate with public health authorities. “The battle against Covid-19 continues.”

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleCOVID-19: RAMOS WILL MEET WITH SUPERSTORES TO CLARIFY DOUBTS
Next ArticleCOVID-19: PEDRO RAMOS SAYS THERE IS THE CAPACITY TO RUN MORE THAN 10,000 TESTS PER DAY
Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. I think what he means is the vaccineted tourists entering Madeira not tested for covid19 is the real reason of increase in the number of cases goes for the rest of the countries with high cases.

    Reply

    1. The WHO categorizes the spread of a pathogen according to stages, as a way of indicating the severity of its permeation among the population of a country. Stage 1 refers to “imported cases,” where an individual picks up the virus while traveling to infected countries. Stage 2 is “local transmission” that occurs when infected individuals can trace the person they were infected by.

      Reply

  2. So Ramos wants to blame people who don’t take experimental injections for an increase in positive tests. “Pandemic of the unvaccinated”? Ramos wants to divert the blame for his inability in handling this situation to others who are innocent. His recommendations make no sense. The injections don’t work. Bill Gates (Mr. Vaccine) even admitted it last week. So why is Ramos so insistent on vaccine, vaccine, vaccine as THE solution? It is not the fault of the unvaccinated that very elderly people with multiple co-morbidities die. It is a normal part of life.

    Perhaps it was a mistake letting vaccinated tourists on the island without a negative test.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: