COVID-19: PEDRO RAMOS SAYS THERE IS THE CAPACITY TO RUN MORE THAN 10,000 TESTS PER DAY

Pedro Ramos appealed this Sunday to the moral and social conscience of those who were not vaccinated and guarantees that Madeiran pharmacies are prepared for the test race. (let’s see)

At a press conference, the Regional Health Secretary says he is in communication with the ANF and ACIF about the testing capacity in Madeira.

Pedro Ramos says he is concerned about mobility and gatherings, revealing that there are more places to carry out tests, particularly with regard to community pharmacies and also laboratories. The government official announced that the response capacity will be intensified.

At this moment, in the secretary’s view, it is possible to carry out more than 10,000 tests a day, as happened last Friday.

Pedro Ramos also informed that the population, whenever they feel the need to be tested, should do it in addition to the tests carried out every seven days.

From Jornal Madeira

So I’m no mathematical genius, but 10,000 a day that’s 70,000 a, week, with a population of let’s say 180,000, that will need testing… 🙄🙄🤔🤔

Then to test tourists as well ( its free for tourists also, this will be put in a post tomorrow) let’s say another 2000 arriving a day…🙄🤔🙄

Then if you want to be tested more than once a week they can do that also…. 🙄🤔

So let’s round it up to 200,000 tests a week, about 28,500 a day.

Let’s say this carries on till the end of the year, that’s almost 16 million euros in tests, this if they are 15.00 euros a pop.

