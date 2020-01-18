Thanks to Anette de Aguiar Satime for tagging this info to me.

CLOSING VE3 IN PONTA DO SOL ON JANUARY 20TH (Next Monday) TO JANUARY 23 (Thursday) 2020

The Ponta do Sol Chamber was informed by the Concessionaire of Roads Viaexpresso da Madeira SA, via email, yesterday, Friday, at 3:26 pm, that VE3, between the roundabout of Tabua and the roundabout of Ponta do Sol will be closed from 20 to 23 January 2020, between 09:30 and 18:00. The reason for the closure is the cleaning of the escarpment overlooking the Marina of Lugar de Baixo and VE3.

As the municipality has not been informed in a timely manner about the interruption dates, nor the respective closing periods and alternative transit solutions, we regret the inconveniences that result and to which we are totally unaware.