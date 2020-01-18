The start of next week is not looking good weather wise.

Snow has fallen on Serra da Estrela (leading photo) in the North of the mainland, closing roads. We really feel this on the east side of the island with the winds blowing from the north east and temperatures will fall by four degrees.

The rain will be another issue during the week, with some heavy rain expected through the week from Tuesday. Snow is also expected over the mountains.

Let’s hope things break up during the week and it turns out better than forecast at the moment.