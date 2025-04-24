Unusual: Tents are now available for rent on the Booking website

A mobile tent “fantastic for nomads” was put up for rent on the Booking website in the center of Funchal, a fact that surprised those who came across the ad.

“Featuring a garden and free WiFi, ‘Tenda Photok Camping mobile – Reception – Great for Nomandes’ is located in the center of Funchal, close to Praia do Almirante Reis, Marina do Funchal and Avenida do Mar. For added convenience, the accommodation can provide towels and bed linen for an extra charge,” reads the listing, whose reservations have already been closed by the website.

The advertiser further explained that the tent “has several popular points of interest nearby, including Fortaleza de São Tiago, Madeira Casino and Funchal Cathedral. The airport is Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport, which is 20 km away, and the accommodation offers an airport shuttle service at an additional cost”.

Since this ‘accommodation’, so to speak, is no longer available, it is not possible to verify the price at which it was advertised.

From Jornal Madeira

