In Total Shock

This is another sad animal cruelty story, and its disturbing how many Madeirans are brought up like this and have no shame. Scum is the only word for this person, and probable their friends or family who would know.

We’re in shock. Today we share a story that deeply stirs us. A baby bitch, just six months old, was found locked inside a wooden cage, completely isolated in a homeless area, in the middle of the mountain.

Access to the site was only possible through an all-terrain road.

Out of water. Having no food. With no possibility of breaking free. Unfortunately, he has no microchip, which makes it even harder for us to find the person responsible.

No one, in full consciousness, can think that an animal can or should live like this, locked in a cage and away from the world.

An animal is part of the family. Must live protected loved and integrated Not left there like a trash. No animal can live like this, none.

They stuff and lock animals wherever they please and they still think they are the owners of the reason. We will not allow them to continue to treat dogs and cats the way they want and understand. And we made sure we will find who is responsible for this dumpster she was in.

The puppy was rescued by Help Feed Dogs Association, and we named her Joy, because that’s what she deserves to live from now on. Joy, love and a true home.

But now we need you.

Share this story. Let’s report it. Does anyone know who this bitch’s guardian was. Has anyone seen it. Has anyone heard. We can’t let this crime go unpunished. Whoever did this needs to be identified and held accountable. Otherwise he will just keep fetching animals and doing what pleases them.

Help us make Joy sound. Let’s find together the person responsible for this monstrosity.

We can’t shut up. We can’t accept.

Joy was admitted to the clinic to be sterilized.

