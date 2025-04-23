PJ arrested foreigner in Funchal with cocaine and 22 thousand euros

The Judicial Police arrested a 35-year-old foreign citizen, strongly indicted for the crime of drug trafficking in the municipality of Funchal.

According to a statement issued by the PJ, around 150 grams of cocaine were seized “with the highest degree of purity detected in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, since the opening of the drug and toxicology laboratory extension of the Scientific Police Laboratory (LPC) in Madeira, in July 2023”. In addition, the PJ also seized around 22 thousand euros in cash.

The PJ also reported that the seized product is equivalent to more than a thousand individual doses, if it reached the consumer market.

According to the LPC case study, at a national level, it presents a level of purity above the average for this seizure dimension.

The detainee was brought before the Funchal Judicial Court for questioning and was given the coercive measure of preventive detention.

