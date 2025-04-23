Largest bluefin tuna caught in Madeira weighs 407 kilos

The Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, Nuno Maciel, was today at the Regional Directorate of Fisheries and at the Funchal Fish Market, where he learned that the largest bluefin tuna of 2025 was caught in the Region, weighing around 407 kilos.

On the occasion, the governor also got to know the laboratory, which is “essential for all Madeirans to be able to consume fish in excellent quality”.

This visit is part of the tour that the new regional secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries is undertaking through all the services under his supervision, where he has been in contact with the secretariat’s managers and workers.

CARAM ensures consumption of 6% of regional fresh meat

After having already visited the Regional Directorate of Agriculture and the Regional Directorate of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Welfare, Nuno Maciel visited, yesterday, the facilities of CARAM – Slaughter Center of the autonomous region of Madeira, which currently has 46 employees.

“This service, created in 2006, provides fresh meat to the regional market, in strict compliance with the applicable legal standards regarding food safety, hygiene and animal welfare”, highlights the ministry in a press release.

According to the same note, in 2024 this infrastructure was responsible for the consumption of 6 percent of the region’s fresh meat, generating a turnover of around 463 thousand euros. 4,339 animals were slaughtered, corresponding to a total of 906,039 kilos.

The possibility of growth was a topic discussed, with a view to “greater food autonomy”.

It should be noted that CARAM is responsible for the collection and delivery of slaughter products also on Porto Santo Island.

For tomorrow, the regional secretary has scheduled a visit to the management unit of the Strategic Plan for the Common Agricultural Policy for Portugal (PEPAC) in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...